Ukraine confirmed 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 13, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,451,744 as of March 13, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,219,773 patients, including 4,897 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 28,158 with 243 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 203,813 active cases as of March 13. In total, there have been 1,602,171 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoUkraine may re-impose tough quarantine if health system on verge of collapse – official"In the past day 13,276 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 710 children and 382 healthcare workers. Some 3,967 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 99,270 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 46,361 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 18,658 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 34,251 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,049), Zhytomyr region (971), Vinnytsia region (933), Kyiv region (913), Lviv region (879), and Kharkiv region (837).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN