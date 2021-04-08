Some 936 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 205 as of the morning of April 8.

Read alsoHealth chief elaborates on Pfizer vaccine supply dates"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 8, some 2,909 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 19,716 people have recovered and 66 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 205 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 22 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 936 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 31, 555 people received their first jab, including 2,698 military doctors.

As many as 1,223 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine said 19,419 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 8, 2021, against 15,415 cases reported a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,803,998.

Translation: Olena Kotova