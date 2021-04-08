The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,803,998.

Ukraine said 19,419 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 8, 2021, against 15,415 cases reported a day earlier.

"In the past day, 19,419 people, including 766 children and 480 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,092 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, April 8.

The death toll has hit 35,962 with 464 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 10,032 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 128,440 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 57,996 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 23,647 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 46,797 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,803,998;

Recoveries: 1,383,883;

Deaths: 35,962; and

PCR tests: 8,514,631.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,886), Kharkiv region (1,427), Lviv region (1,255), Khmelnytsky region (1,158), and Odesa region (1,142).

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 334,578 people have been vaccinated. Of them, 334,576 people have received their first jab, while two persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

1,886 cases/1,890 vaccinations in the city of Kyiv;

1,427/540 in Kharkiv region;

1,255/910 in Lviv region;

1,158/820 in Khmelnytsky region;

1,142/650 in Odesa region;

1,016/630 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

1,005/1,530 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

976/450 in Kyiv region; 896/810 in Zaporizhia region;

869/460 in Zhytomyr region;

822/16 in Cherkasy region;

796/470 in Ternopil region;

738/620 in Poltava region;

733/410 in Rivne region;

705/110 in Chernihiv region;

604/690 in Vinnytsia region;

560/300 in Sumy region;

511/270 in Volyn region;

474/100 in Kherson region;

413/460 in Chernivtsi region;

353/350 in Mykolaiv region;

325/480 in Zakarpattia region;

274/433 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

264/310 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

and 217/460 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 134 mobile vaccination teams and healthcare workers at 692 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 425,946 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

