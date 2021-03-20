Some 528 servicemen have been quarantined (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 191 as of the morning of March 20.

Read alsoOver 100,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaign"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 20, some 1,980 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,292 people have recovered and 52 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 191 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 13 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 528 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Ukraine said 15,292 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew 1,535,218.

