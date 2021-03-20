The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,535,218.

Ukraine said 15,292 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 20, 2021.

The new cases included 367 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read alsoCoronavirus has mutated: NSDC seeks to update COVID treatment protocolIn particular, 797 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19.

Meanwhile, 5,190 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 20, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Lviv region (1,180), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,104), Zhytomyr region (1,082), the city of Kyiv (1,070), and Odesa region (1,037).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 19

Hospitalizations: 4,369 people;

Deaths: 260 people;

Recoveries: 5,190 people;

Tests per day: 114,719 (50,800 PCR tests, 23,398 ELISA tests, and 40,521 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,535,218 people;

Deaths: 29,775 people;

Recoveries: 1,253,972 people;

PCR tests: 7,624,537.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN