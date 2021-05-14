Some 116 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 19 as of the morning of May 14.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 14, some 480 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,415 people have recovered and 88 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 19 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine uses almost all available AstraZeneca vaccine for first shot – Health MinistryOf those newly-infected, four people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 116 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 51,295 people received their first jab, including 3,281 military doctors.

Some 281 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine said 7,562 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,143,448.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila