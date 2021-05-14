The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,143,448.

Ukraine said 7,562 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 14, 2021.

Read alsoCOVID-19 figures in Ukraine may worsen next week – NASU"In the past day, 7,562 people, including 336 children and 216 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,195 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday, May 14.

The death toll has hit 47,620 with 287 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 15,958 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 79,452 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 33,889 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 14,118 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 31,445 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,143,448;

Recoveries: 1,832,601;

Deaths: 47,620; and

PCR tests: 9,790,291.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (681), Kharkiv region (665), Dnipropetrovsk region (487), Cherkasy region (449), and Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (445).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 21,587 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 13, 2021.

In total, 918,162 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 8,358 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (2,249), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,222), Donetsk region (1,244), Zakarpattia region (1,337), Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,339), Lviv region (1,384), and Khmelnytsky region (1,037).

The shots were administered by 237 mobile vaccination teams and at 731 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 550,017 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova