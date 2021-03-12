Some 352 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 185 as of the morning of March 12.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 12, some 1,382 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,613 people have recovered and 50 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 185 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoNovavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs UK variant – mediaOf those newly-infected, 35 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 352 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 12,946 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 12, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,438,468.

Reporting by UNIAN