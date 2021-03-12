The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,438,468.

Ukraine confirmed 12,946 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 12, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,438,468 as of March 12, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoThree more Ukrainian regions may be included in COVID-19 red zoneAs many as 1,214,876 patients, including 4,630 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 27,915 with 230 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 195,677 active cases as of March 12. In total, there have been 1,587,815 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 12,946 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 649 children and 450 healthcare workers. Some 3,843 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 100,718 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 46,396 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 18,342 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 35,980 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zhytomyr region (1,310), Vinnytsia region (940), the city of Kyiv (896), Odesa region (757), Lviv region (704), and Kyiv region 697).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN