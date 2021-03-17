Some 491 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 179 as of the morning of March 17.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 17, some 1,716 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,966 people have recovered and 50 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 179 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth minister urges capital city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia region to step up quarantineOf those newly-infected, 28 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,833 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,489,023.

Reporting by UNIAN