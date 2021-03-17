The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,489,023.

Ukraine said 11,833 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,489,023 as of March 17, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,237,676 patients, including 5,467 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of red, green zone countriesThe death toll has hit 28,986 with 289 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The government reported 222,361 active cases as of March 17. In total, there have been 1,642,101 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 11,833 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 609 children and 388 healthcare workers. Some 4,887 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 121,144 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 50,966 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,035 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 48,143 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,121), Lviv region (884), Odesa region (883), Vinnytsia region (750), and Kharkiv region (750).

Daily cases per region:

1,121 cases in the city of Kyiv;

884 in Lviv region;

883 in Odesa region;

750 in Vinnytsia region;

750 in Kharkiv region;

703 in Khmelnytsky region;

630 in Kyiv region;

557 in Zakarpattia region;

539 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

506 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

485 in Ternopil region;

482 in Zhytomyr region;

481 in Chernivtsi region;

452 in Mykolaiv region;

433 in Rivne region;

373 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

348 in Zaporizhia region;

297 in Cherkasy region;

283 in Sumy region;

265 in Poltava region;

239 in Volyn region;

112 in Kirovohrad region;

110 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

84 in Chernihiv region; and

66 in Kherson region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

