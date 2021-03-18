Some 515 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 178 as of the morning of March 18.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 18, some 1,764 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,095 people have recovered and 51 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 178 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine reviews quarantine zoning as of March 17Of those newly-infected, 27 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 15,053 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 18, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,504,076.

