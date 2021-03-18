The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,504,076.

Ukraine confirmed 15,053 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 18, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,504,076 as of March 18, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,244,190 patients, including 6,514 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoLviv to introduce tough quarantine from March 19The death toll has hit 29,253 with 267 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 230,633 active cases as of March 18. In total, there have been 1,657,855 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 15,053 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 744 children and 425 healthcare workers. Some 4,376 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 118,780 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 53,039 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 21,782 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 43,959 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,092), Zhytomyr region (1,398), Lviv region (1,092), Odesa region (997), and Khmelnytsky region (800).

Daily cases per region:

1,092 cases in the city of Kyiv;

1,398 in Zhytomyr region;

1,092 in Lviv region;

997 in Odesa region;

800 in Khmelnytsky region;

751 in Vinnytsia region;

732 in Kharkiv region;

727 in Kyiv region;

692 in Ternopil region;

655 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

651 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

614 in Zakarpattia region;

596 in Chernivtsi region;

570 in Sumy region;

559 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

475 in Chernihiv region;

428 in Zaporizhia region;

424 in Mykolaiv region;

394 in Poltava region;

390 in Rivne region;

367 in Cherkasy region;

330 in Volyn region;

149 in Kirovohrad region;

96 in Kherson region; and

74 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN