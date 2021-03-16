Some 511 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 176 as of the morning of March 16.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 16, some 1,707 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,796 people have recovered and 50 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 176 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth minister names condition for re-imposing tough quarantine in UkraineOf those newly-infected, 24 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 511 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Some 9,642 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,477,190.

Reporting by UNIAN