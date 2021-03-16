The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,477,190.

Ukraine said 9,642 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,477,190 as of March 16, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoZelensky speaks with Swedish PM, talks situation with vaccine suppliesAs many as 1,232,209 patients, including 6,202 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 28,697 with 264 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 216,284 active cases as of March 16. In total, there have been 1,629,149 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 9,642 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 474 children and 313 healthcare workers. Some 2,005 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 76,509 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 38,738 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 18,275 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 19,496 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (1,065), the city of Kyiv (999), Vinnytsia region (924), Odesa region (728), and Kharkiv region (596).

Daily cases per region:

1,065 cases in Lviv region;

999 in the city of Kyiv;

924 in Vinnytsia region;

728 in Odesa region;

596 in Kharkiv region;

554 in Zakarpattia region;

527 in Chernivtsi region;

512 in Kyiv region;

467 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

416 in Mykolaiv region;

313 in Poltava region;

307 in Zaporizhia region;

287 in Ternopil region;

286 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

269 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

253 in Khmelnytsky region;

243 in Cherkasy region;

235 in Rivne region;

176 in Volyn region;

155 in Sumy region;

130 in Zhytomyr region;

101 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

46 in Kirovohrad region;

30 in Kherson region; and

23 in Chernihiv region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

