Some 965 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 175 as of the morning of April 10.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 10, some 2,965 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 20,039 people have recovered and 68 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 175 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines next week – minister StepanovOf those newly-infected, 32 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 34,486 people received their first jab, including 2,812 military doctors.

As many as 1,247 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 17,463 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 10, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,841,137.

