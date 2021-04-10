The death toll has hit 36,779 with 398 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine said 17,463 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 10, 2021.

"As of April 10, 2021, some 17,463 people, including 684 children and 394 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus," Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Telegram on Saturday, April 10.

Some 4,709 new patients were hospitalized.

Ukraine to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines next week – minister Stepanov

Meanwhile, 10,722 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 122,181 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 54,420 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,900 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 44,861 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,841,137;

Recoveries: 1,405,826;

Deaths: 36,779; and

PCR tests: 8,622,424.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,605), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,383), Kharkiv region (1,343), Lviv region (1,342), and Kyiv region (1,133).

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila