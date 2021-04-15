Some 774 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 147 as of the morning of April 15.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 15, some 2,469 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 21,036 people have recovered and 71 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 147 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv official elaborates on possibility of lockdown after April 30Of those newly-infected, 24 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 774 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 16,427 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,903,765.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila