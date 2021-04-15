The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,903,765.

Ukraine said 16,427 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 15, 2021.

Read alsoUkraine seeing peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health minister"In the past day, 16,427 people, including 628 children and 383 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 4,229 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, April 15.

The death toll has hit 38,658 with 433 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 11,148 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 119,615 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 51,344 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 20,017 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 48,254 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,903,765;

Recoveries: 1,453,766;

Deaths: 38,658; and

PCR tests: 8,822,097.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,625), Kharkiv region (1,168), Khmelnytsky region (1,088), Zaporizhia region (1,015), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,005).

Some 15,744 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 14, 2021.

In total, 419,295 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while five persons have been fully vaccinated.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

1,625 cases/2,220 vaccinations in the city of Kyiv;

1,168/230 in Kharkiv region;

1,088/720 in Khmelnytsky region;

1,015/540 in Zaporizhia region;

1,005/2,560 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

961/440 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

881/540 in Odesa region;

835/112 in Kyiv region;

748/2,340 in Lviv region;

747/0 in Cherkasy region;

726/192 in Chernihiv region;

648/826 in Zhytomyr region;

644/330 in Sumy region;

627/410 in Poltava region;

505/330 in Rivne region;

450/195 in Vinnytsia region;

404/470 in Mykolaiv region;

403/380 in Ternopil region;

397/503 in Volyn region;

324/390 in Kherson region;

305/310 in Zakarpattia region;

292/250 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

252/260 in Chernivtsi region;

194/516 in Ivano-Frankivsk region; and

183/650 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 124 mobile vaccination teams and at 747 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 454,315 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

