Some 158 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 125 as of the morning of March 3.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 3, some 946 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,061 people have recovered and 46 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 125 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoZelensky: Ukraine to have enough COVID-19 jabs to vaccinate all those willing before year-endOf those newly-infected, 29 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 158 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 3, 2021, that is 7,235 against 5,336 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,364,705.

Reporting by UNIAN