Lapii advocates more curbs amid growing hospitalizations.

Member of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization, PhD Fedir Lapii says Ukraine may decide on a new, tougher quarantine by the weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Perhaps, the decision will be made by the end of the week," he told Ukraine's TV Channel 24.

Read alsoHealth minister urges capital city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia region to step up quarantineLapii advocates more curbs as COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. According to him, the new quarantine curbs will flatten the curve and reduce the load on the healthcare system.

Next week will be very indicative in Ukraine, he added.

COVID-19 in Ukraine

On March 15, 2021, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the tough quarantine might be re-imposed in Ukraine if more than 50-70% of all regions were included in the red zone.

The authorities in the capital city of Kyiv have already called on the Cabinet of Ministers to step up quarantine curbs.

Reporting by UNIAN