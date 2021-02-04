The current measures will remain in effect at least until April 30.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said quarantine curbs in the country will continue after April.

"We will have the quarantine until April 30, but this, unfortunately, is not the final date when it is lifted. It will most likely continue in one form or another, perhaps with easing, perhaps it will be adaptive," he said at an EBA Global Outlook 2021: the Year of Big Questions meeting with businesses.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 5,000 new active cases reported as of Feb 4Shmyhal says he expects Ukraine will overcome the coronavirus epidemic this year.

"We are still at the stage of fighting the coronavirus. We expect to win this year, and April will be decisive for our moving forward," he said.

On February 3, Shmyhal said the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, would decide on re-imposing an adaptive quarantine in the coming days.

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine

The adaptive quarantine was first introduced on August 1. Ukrainian regions were split into the red, green, orange zones depending on hospital bed occupancy rates, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the incidence of COVID-19 cases, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differed in each zone. The mildest ones were in the green zone, while the regions included in the red zone had to introduce the toughest restrictive measures.

Author: UNIAN