On March 17, Poltava region became part of the orange zone.

The city of Poltava will toughen the quarantine restrictions.

In particular, theaters, museums, and libraries will be shut down, while all concerts will be cancelled, as reported by the IPT Poltava local media outlet.

The relevant decision was made during a Poltava Regional State Administration meeting on anti-epidemic measures on March 18.

On March 17, Poltava region was included in the orange zone after the Health Ministry had reviewed the quarantine zoning in the country.

Read also Ukraine not to introduce tough quarantine – Health minister COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 15,053 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 18, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,504,076. The death toll has hit 29,253 with 267 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,244,190 COVID-19 patients, including 6,514 in the past day, have recovered.

As of March 17, 2021, the orange zone included 16 regions and the capital city of Kyiv. Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions were part of the red zone, and the remaining regions belonged to the yellow zone.

A tough quarantine will be introduced in the city of Lviv from March 19 until March 28 and in the capital city of Kyiv from March 20 until April 9.

Reporting by UNIAN