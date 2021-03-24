A total of 137,026 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 campaign in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Iryna Mykychak has said 15,097 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 23.

"A total of 137,026 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 campaign in Ukraine. All of them received their first shot of the vaccine. Some 15,097 people got vaccinated on March 23," she said at a briefing on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

The dynamics show almost 5,000 shots more were administered in the past day against March 22, the official said.

Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kyiv regions are among the leaders of vaccination with over 9,000 vaccine shots administered since the launch of the campaign.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Reporting by UNIAN