At the same time, 321,095 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Since the start of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 121,929 people have received their first shot of the CoviShield vaccine, including one person who has already received two shots of the vaccine to complete the vaccination course.

On Monday, March 22, a total of 10,904 people got vaccinated for COVID-19, which was 8,189 up against March 21, the Ukrainian Health Ministry wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

The shots were administered by 172 mobile vaccination teams and by healthcare workers at 156 vaccination centers.

Meanwhile, 345 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been disposed of in Ukraine since the start of the vaccination campaign as of March 23.

"To date, for various reasons, 345 unused doses out of 500,000 that were supplied to Ukraine have been disposed of," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a morning TV show Snidanok z 1+1 on Tuesday.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which will be carried out in five stages.

Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Public figures and opinion leaders who help promote vaccination in the country also get their jabs.

The vaccination is completely voluntary and free.

So far, Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Other vaccines are now expected to be supplied to Ukraine, including Pfizer and Novavax.

Reporting by UNIAN