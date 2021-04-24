On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 14,339 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday, April 23.

"Some 14,339 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 23, 2021," he wrote on Facebook on April 24.

In total, 522,385 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while five persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Read alsoUkraine reports over 12,700 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hoursThe shots were administered by 285 mobile vaccination teams and at 431 vaccination centers.

As of April 23, as many as 488,250 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila