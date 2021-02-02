The ministry plans to re-impose adaptive quarantine amid the improvement.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov no Ukrainian region is now in the red quarantine zone.

"We have got figures, and by number of cases as of today, not a single administrative territory could be regarded a red zone, and I think this is very encouraging news," he said during an online briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"Regarding the return to normal life. According to our strategy, we want to move to adaptive quarantine. Now we have made estimates and will soon submit this resolution for a Cabinet meeting," Stepanov said.

Ukraine said 2,394 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 2, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,223,879.

Author: UNIAN