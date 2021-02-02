The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,223,879.

Ukraine said 2,394 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 2, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,223,879 as of February 2, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,035,372 patients, including 11,457 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine to launch online registration for COVID-19 vaccination – health ministryThe death toll has hit 22,924 with 156 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 165,583 active cases as of February 2. In total, there have been 1,331,113 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 2,394 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 117 children and 213 healthcare workers. Some 883 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 31,620 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 16,589 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 15,031 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (285), Ivano-Frankivsk region (278), Zaporizhia region (217), Chernivtsi region (159), and Kharkiv region (158).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN