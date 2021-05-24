Some 83 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

No new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of May 24.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 24, some 209 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,802 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalitiesSome 83 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 52,296 people received their first jab, including 3,289 military doctors.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,334 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,183,855.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila