Today there are no regions in the green zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry says the capital city of Kyiv and 11 regions of Ukraine have been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine.

As of April 10, 2021, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Khmelnystky, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are part of the red zone, the ministry said on its website.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 17,400 new cases reported as of April 10Today, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.

Two regions, namely Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson, are part of the yellow zone.

Today there are no regions in the green zone.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks, namely the green, yellow, orange, or red zones.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila