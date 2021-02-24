Two regions in the country's west belong to the red zone now.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has split the country's map into zones before the re-launch of the COVID-19 adaptive quarantine from February 24.

Not a single region of the country has yet become part of the green zone, according to the ministry's press service.

Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions, which are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, are in the red quarantine zone.

Ivano-Frankivsk region, which was hit by COVID-19 most, has the following restrictions in effect:

Catering establishments can only operate in takeout mode;

Entertainment establishments, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms are closed;

Cultural and religious events are prohibited;

Students of grades 5-11 study remotely.

Chernivtsi region, in turn, has already closed schools and shortened the opening hours of restaurants until 20:00.

Such regions as Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, and Ternopil regions were included in the orange zone.

The remaining regions along with the city of Kyiv are part of the yellow zone.

Reporting by UNIAN