Ukraine's Health Ministry says the capital city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine have been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine.
As of March 29, 2021, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are part of the red zone, the ministry said on its website.
Read alsoUkraine may expect several lockdowns soon over surges in COVID-19 cases – expertToday, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.
Only one region, namely Kherson, is part of the yellow zone.
Quarantine in Ukraine
- On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks, namely the green, yellow, orange, or red zones.