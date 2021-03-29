Only one region, namely Kherson, is part of the yellow zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry says the capital city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine have been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine.

As of March 29, 2021, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are part of the red zone, the ministry said on its website.

Read alsoUkraine may expect several lockdowns soon over surges in COVID-19 cases – expertToday, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.

Only one region, namely Kherson, is part of the yellow zone.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks, namely the green, yellow, orange, or red zones.

