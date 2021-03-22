At the same time, over 309,826 Ukrainians have signed up on the waiting list.

Over 2,700 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Sunday, March 21.

All of them received their first shot of the vaccine. In total, 111,025 people have received their first jab since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Vaccination for COVID-19 site.

On March 21, some 1,253 shots less were administered against March 20.

The shots were administered by 66 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Donetsk region (770).

Most vaccine shots so far have been administered in Donetsk region (9,014 people).

At the same time, over 309,826 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Reporting by UNIAN