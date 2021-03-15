The president stresses the need for a vaccination awareness campaign.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the first shot against COVID-19 reduces the probability of infection by 76%.

"It should be explained to people that the first shot against COVID-19 reduces the likelihood of infection by 76%. Thus, the chances of infection still remain. And the full protection against this danger is created only after the second shot. That is why we must not forget about face masks even now, when the vaccination campaign is already underway," he said at a regular conference call on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the president's press service.

Zelensky stressed it is necessary to constantly explain to people the issues related to vaccination.

Read also COVID-19: Ukraine to issue international vaccine certificates Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India. Two shots with an interval of 28 days are required for complete immunization.

As of today, over 258,600 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list. Citizens aged from 21 to 39 account for the lion's share, and the share of people aged 80 and older is the smallest one.

Reporting by UNIAN