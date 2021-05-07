Instead, the yellow quarantine zone will be established.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, has said Sumy region will be removed from the red quarantine zone on May 8, thus no red zones of COVID-19 epidemic risks will be left in the country.

Read alsoUkraine updates list of regions in COVID-19 red zoneThe State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has held an extraordinary meeting today, he wrote on Telegram on May 7.

"The State Commission decided to cancel the red level of the epidemic threat over the spread of COVID-19 in Sumy region from 00:00 local time on May 8, 2021," Nemchinov said.

Instead, the yellow quarantine zone will be established in the region.

Background

Zaporizhia and Poltava regions were withdrawn from the red quarantine zone on May 7.

Translation: Olena Kotova