Ukraine's Health Ministry says six Ukrainian regions remain in the red zone of epidemic danger.

To date, the red level of epidemiological risk remains in place in Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions, according to the ministry's data as of May 5.

Meanwhile, the orange zone covers Volyn, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk (Ukrainian-controlled districts), Kirovohrad, Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts), Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions, while the yellow zone includes the city of Kyiv, as well as Vinnytsa, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Chernivtsi regions.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Overall death toll exceeds 45,000 as of May 5At the same time, no region exceeded the COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which should be below 60 per 100,000 population, according to the May 4 data.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko