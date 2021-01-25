Almost 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry will analyze the epidemic situation as regards the incidence of COVID-19 cases in the country's regions to return to adaptive quarantine.

He made the comment during a briefing on January 25, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"So far, we're living in general quarantine restrictions. We'll analyze the situation this week. Including in the terms of regions and the epidemiological situation in particular areas. Our strategy implies the return to adaptive quarantine," the minister said.

Stepanov added that to make the adaptive quarantine resumption more effective, it is necessary to analyze how the situation differs between regions.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,516 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 25, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,194,328 as of January 25, 2021.

As many as 953,297 patients, including 5,783 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,924 with 63 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

On January 25, Ukraine lifted tough quarantine measures and returned to the restrictions that were in force in December 2020.

From January 25 to February 28, quarantine restrictions of the orange zone will be in effect in Ukraine along with additional curbs introduced in December.

Author: UNIAN