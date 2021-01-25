The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,194,328.

Ukraine said 2,516 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 25, 2021, which hit a four-month low with 2,462 cases reported on September 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,194,328 as of January 25, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 953,297 patients, including 5,783 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,924 with 63 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 219,107 active cases as of January 25. In total, there have been 1,296,681 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 2,516 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 95 children and 87 healthcare workers. Some 1,166 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Read alsoNumber of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide exceeds 98.4 mlnIn total, 13,962 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 10,573 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 3,389 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zaporizhia region (241), Ivano-Frankivsk region (238), Odesa region (166), Chernivtsi region (160), and Kyiv region (146).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN