The incidence rate decreased by almost 67%.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has reported on successful fight against COVID-19, saying that the country achieved an "intermediate victory" in tackling the virus.

He made the comment during a daily online briefing on February 9, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoZelensky, Pfizer chief discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine"Some 25,500 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week, which was down against 27,157 cases reported the previous week. Also, 144,248 PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests were run last week, that is, almost the same amount as it was the week before last. At the same time, the number of antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests has grown to 52,222, which was almost 20,000 up to the week before last," he said.

Statistics, he noted, show that "we're seeing stabilization."

"For example, we had 89,000 new COVID-19 patients in the first week of December against 25,000 reported in the first week of February. We've achieved our common victory, an intermediate victory in the fight against COVID-19. You can see that the incidence rate decreased by almost 67%," he added.

"This is a common victory for our doctors and nurses, all those who provide medical care to COVID-19 patients, saving lives of our citizens every day. This is a win for all entrepreneurs, students, and teachers who followed the rules established in our country. I'm sure we'll continue to move further just like this. We mustn't relax, saying that it's all over for us. We still have to go through this time to ultimately win and return to normal life," the minister summed up.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,656 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 9, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,249,646.

Author: UNIAN