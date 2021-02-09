The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,249,646.

Ukraine said 2,656 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 9, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,249,646 as of February 9, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,084,608 patients, including 8,865 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 23,771 with 127 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 141,267 active cases as of February 9. In total, there have been 1,361,336 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 2,656 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 157 children and 229 healthcare workers. Some 865 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Read alsoZelensky says vaccinated citizens to enjoy restrictions liftIn total, 30,901 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 17,658 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 13,243 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (525), Zakarpattia region (276), the city of Kyiv (243), Chernivtsi region (194), and Zaporizhia region (164).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN