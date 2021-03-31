As of today, 11 regions have been included in the red quarantine zone.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov predicts a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within the next two weeks.

"The situation remains quite tense. We predict a surge in the number of patients and, as a result, the number of hospitalizations within at least the next week or two," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Stepanov reiterated 11 regions were included in the red quarantine zone, of which three (Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions) were seeing stabilization.

Ukraine said 11,226 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 31, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,674,168. As many as 1,313,481 patients have recovered. The death toll has hit 32,825.

Reporting by UNIAN