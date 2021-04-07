Logistical issues of properly storing the vaccine have already been worked out.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the first doses of vaccine by Pfizer (USA) will arrive in Ukraine in May or June 2021.

"We expect all 10 million [doses] to be delivered in 2021," Stepanov told Ukraine 24 TV, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"That is, by year-end o we will receive all 10 million doses. We think we will receive the first batch within a few months. We expect that in May it's under this contract that we must receive the first doses... Let's say, May-June," he said.

The minister also assured that all logistical issues of properly storing the Pfizer vaccine in Ukraine have already been worked out.

Vaccines for Ukraine

Ukraine expects vaccines from four manufacturers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Novavax. Some of them will be delivered under the COVAX Facility. Ukraine will first receive 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca and 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines.

Read alsoUkraine to receive 1.7 mln vaccine doses as part of COVAX facility by late MayOn April 6, 2021, the president's press service said Ukraine had sealed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of their vaccine for COVID-19.

The President's Office said the vaccines would be delivered during 2021, while the first batch was expected in the coming months.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide Ukraine with ultra-cold chain storage and transportation of the Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine wrote on Facebook late on April 6.

