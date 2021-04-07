USAID is helping the country prepare for Pfizer and other approved vaccines.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide Ukraine with ultra-cold chain storage and transportation of the Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine ranks first in Europe by mortality in past day"Ukraine's agreement with Pfizer brings a post-COVID future closer. To support Ukraine's national response, USAID is helping prepare for Pfizer and other approved vaccines by providing direct support for ultra-cold chain storage/transportation and supporting public communications efforts to provide accurate information about vaccines," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine wrote on Facebook late on April 6.

"WHO-approved vaccines are among our most effective tools in controlling this pandemic, reducing tragic loss of life, and mitigating the ongoing health and economic impacts," it said.

Vaccines against COVID-19 in Ukraine: Background

Ukraine expects vaccines from four manufacturers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Novavax. Some of them will be delivered under the COVAX Facility. Ukraine will first receive 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca and 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines.

On April 6, 2021, the president's press service said Ukraine had sealed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of their vaccine for COVID-19.

The President's Office said the vaccines would be delivered during 2021, while the first batch was expected in the coming months.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila