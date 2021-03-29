She says the virus has been mutating considerably.

Deputy Chairperson of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Natalia Husak has said coronavirus statistics in Chernivtsi region indicate the beginning of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The situation is absolutely not going to improve. It seems to me this is the fourth wave, while many are talking about the third wave of the coronavirus. We see from the indicators that this is actually the fourth wave in the region. It is the most serious. And it seems to me the virus has been mutating that much... That if the public does not seriously enough pay attention to immunization, all scientists say the virus has such an opportunity to acquire new features and become more aggressive," she said live on Facebook on March 28.

Read alsoNo COVID-19 peak seen in Ukraine yet – expertHusak also pointed out the virus behaves in a completely different way as both doctors and those who have been ill distinguish this.

She added the situation with the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients had become more complicated in some hospitals in the Bukovyna area, so the region continues to arrange additional places for them.

Red quarantine zone in Ukraine

Ukraine's Health Ministry said the capital city of Kyiv and 10 regions of Ukraine had been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine as of March 29.

Reporting by UNIAN