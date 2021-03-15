The president thanked Sweden for support and significant practical assistance to Ukraine in implementing reform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven discussed the situation regarding the efforts to fight coronavirus in both countries and Ukraine's provision with a vaccine licensed by Western governments.

That's according to the President's Office.

The head of state thanked Sweden for the continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and invited Löfven to take part in celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, we are planning a number of important international events. We will be glad to welcome you to the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv on August 23," Zelensky said.

The two leaders discussed deepening bilateral defense engagement and prospects for cooperation within the NATO Enhanced Partnership.

Zelensky also thanked the Swedish side for support and significant practical assistance to Ukraine in implementing reform.

In addition, the parties focused on ways to intensify bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

“Our priority is to find new ways to bringing the trends in bilateral trade back to the pre-pandemic level," Zelenskiy said.

He also positively noted the entry into the Ukrainian market of Swedish companies and brands, including IKEA. The parties noted the mutual initiative to work towards Ukraine borrowing the Swedish experience in the construction of waste processing plants.

Löfven invited Zelenskiy to visit Sweden and take part in a forum in memory of the Holocaust victims and for the fight against anti-Semitism, to be held in Stockholm this October.

Reporting by UNIAN