Several samples have been recently sent from Ukraine to a sequencing center.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht says new strains of COVID-19 have not been detected in this country yet.

Speaking in a comment for the Ukrainian ICTV channel, he said it was impossible to conduct respective tests locally, and thus several samples had been sent from Ukraine to a sequencing center and the results would be known soon after.

In December 2020, a new COVID-19 strain was recorded in the United Kingdom. In this regard, quarantine curbs were introduced in London and the southeast of England. Later it became known another new COVID-19 variant had been found in the UK.

Many countries have suspended air travel with that country.

Ukraine's Health Ministry calls on Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Australia, where cases of the new COVID-19 strain have already been recorded.

British scientists predict the new variant, VOC 202012/0, is 56% more infectious than previously known, which could cause a mortality hike.

Author: UNIAN