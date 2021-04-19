A digital certificate will confirm that its holder has got a jab for or recovered from coronavirus, as well as has been tested.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the country agreed with the European Commission to cooperate on compatibility of Ukrainian and European Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

"On my instructions, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna reached the relevant agreements during a meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Věra Jourová," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

The digital certificate will confirm that a person has been vaccinated, recovered and tested for COVID.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Overall death toll reaches 40,000 as of April 19"The compatibility of the Ukrainian and European certificates will enable Ukrainians to travel freely throughout Europe," Shmyhal said.

Vaccination certificates for tourists

On March 17, the European Commission invited EU member states to create a single model of digital green certificates to facilitate safe free movement within the EU amid pandemic. The certificates will include the holder's first and last names, date of birth, date of issue, vaccination details, negative test or confirmation of recovery from COVID-19, as well as a unique document identifier.

MEPs intend by summer to have considered and approved proposals of the European Commission on the creation of digital green certificates, which will allow travel within the EU countries during a pandemic.

On March 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the need to develop vaccine certificates, which will contain data on vaccinations against COVID-19.

Earlier, the Health Ministry repeatedly assured Ukraine would issue international vaccine certificates only for citizens to travel abroad, and no other immune passports would be introduced in the country.

In March, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge spoke out against the introduction of vaccine certificates in the EU.

Experts believe the introduction of vaccine certificates may become a new system of discrimination against people.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko