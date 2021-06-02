The certificate will be issued to those who have completed the full course.

Ukrainians who have been vaccinated with CoronaVac will receive an international vaccination certificate.

That's according to Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko.

On June 1, the World Health Organization recommended the Chinese coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use.

"The WHO has confirmed that the vaccine meets international standards of safety, efficacy, and quality. WHO's approval of the CoronaVac vaccine allows an international vaccination certificate to be issued to all who have completed the full course of vaccination," Liashko said.

The minister recalled that Ukraine had already purchased 1,913,000 doses of this vaccine and that health officials are now offering jabs to people over the age of 65, low-mobility persons and those providing care to them, as well as athletes, education workers engaged in school finals, servicemen with the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, critical infrastructure staff, as well as those who are registered for vaccination through the Diia portal.

More than 200 million doses COVID-19 vaccines by Sinovac have been shipped worldwide. The Chinese company estimates that more than 100 million doses have been administered across the globe, DW writes.

Earlier, Sinovac Biotech said it would be able to produce up to two billion doses per year once its third plant launches work..

Ukraine has already received 1.7 million doses of CoronaVac. This vaccine is offered at mass vaccination centers that have recently opened in Kyiv, Odesa, and Lviv.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko