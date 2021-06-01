The batch is part of the aid by COVAX Facility.

By the end of the week, 705,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 will be delivered to Ukraine within the framework of the global COVAX Facility.

"By the end of the week, within the framework of the global COVAX Facility, 705,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Ukraine. They will be allocated for the second dose for those who have already passed a 12-week interval following the first dose," the health ministry wrote in a statement.

Read alsoSo far, over million Ukrainians vaccinated for COVID-19The recipient groups include doctors and other healthcare staff, military servicemen with the Joint Forces Operation, social workers, clergy, police, the SBU, and senior citizens aged 65+.

Also, the second dose is guaranteed to those who received the first one from left over jabs, as well as public figures who were vaccinated as part of the national inoculation promotion campaign.

Background

The vaccination campaign began in Ukraine on February 24.

Citizens get CoviShield (AstraZeneca) vaccines, produced by India's Serum Institute under license, as well as CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, Comirnaty vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-SKBio manufactured in South Korea.

Experts believe that it is massive vaccination that will prevent the emergence of new hazardous strains that are invulnerable to already developed drugs.

