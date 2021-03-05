Some 386 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 136 as of the morning of March 5.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 5, some 1,150 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,160 people have recovered and 48 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 136 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoAlmost 12,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaignOf those newly-infected, 16 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,155 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,384,917.

